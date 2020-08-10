Freedom at last: Idaho preserve welcomes wild horses home

Share











Wild horses from Idaho’s Challis 2019 roundup have finally made it to their new home at Wild Love Preserve (WLP) in central Idaho.

The trailer doors opened on July 22 and 23, and the new arrivals joined the 136 Challis wild horses from the 2012 roundup who are already with the preserve.

Wild Love Preserve’s creation of a permanently protected wildlife preserve on native turf allows for Idaho wild horses removed from public lands to remain wild and together, to be who they are on their terms, establishing family bands, relationships, and instinctual dynamics. WLP’s mission is to take in horses who have not been adopted from the BLM roundups. they will not be adopted out again, or gentled; they will have a life of freedom in the wilderness.

Preserve founder Andrea Maki is still fundraising to acquire a permanent home for the horses, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic a “plan B” has been made, and the horses are living on a leased 400 acres. “We are raising vital funds to address modified logistics, operations and our new family members,” Maki says.

“Once we finally have our permanent location acquired, we will be able to move our operations and 160-plus Challis-Idaho wild horses.”

Wild Love Preserve was founded in 2010.

“Over the last decade Wild Love Preserve has been made possible by grants, donations and sponsors,” Maki says.

“As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, 100% of every tax-deductible donation supports the lasting wildness and care of our Challis-Idaho wild horses on their home turf. As well, the example we set with our inclusive wild horse conservation model in Idaho serves to help wild horses in other western states.”

