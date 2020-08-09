Top eventer Paul Tapner suffers stroke after horse fall

Share











Leading British based Australian eventing rider Paul Tapner is in hospital after suffering a stroke following a fall while out hacking earlier this week.

Tapner, 45, was scanned after the fall on Wednesday and was found to have two small bleeds on his brain, one of which caused a mild stroke.

A statement from Tapner’s family said he had “remained conscious and is starting to be less distressed and more restful”.

Tapner’s consultant said there appeared to be no reason that he would not make a full recovery, but it “will be slowly over weeks and possibly months”.

His family said: “Georgina, Joshua and Madison would like to thank everybody for being so supportive and of course are so grateful to the medical teams. They have been over whelmed by support and offers of help. “We will update as necessary when we can. Please bear with us and understand that Paul’s family would appreciate a bit of space at this distressing time.”

Tapner, who won Badminton in 2010, competed the previous weekend at Dauntsey, alongside his daughter, Maddie.

Tapner was in the news in 2017 after his horror rotational fall from Bonza King of Rouges at Badminton.