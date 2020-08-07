A real puzzler: Muybridge’s jumping horse made into jigsaw

Share











An online jigsaw puzzle of one of Eadweard Muybridge’s famous photographic sequences of horse movement has been made available by Britain’s National Archives, and it will challenge even the most ardent dissectologist*.

Here’s the jigsaw.

Muybridge was a pioneering Victorian photographer who used trip wires to operate multiple cameras to record movement in the days before cinema. His stop-motion images of people and animals are iconic.

The National Archives has more than 1000 of Muybridge’s photographs, which were registered for copyright protection between 1881-1893.

* A dissectologist is a person who enjoys jigsaw puzzle assembly. Before and during the 19th century jigsaw puzzles were called dissected maps and also known as dissected puzzles.