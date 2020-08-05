British Olympic dressage horse Enfant dies at 34

Share











British Dressage has announced the passing of Olympic horse Enfant at the age of 34. Ridden by Vicky Thompson-Winfield, Enfant represented Great Britain at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996.

Vicky had sourced Enfant from The Netherlands as a three-year-old for owner Elaine Smith, who competed him up to Prix St Georges before handing the reins. Over a period of 15 months, Vicky took the 16hh son of Ubis from a solid PSG performer into a Grand Prix contender.

The combination was trained and mentored by the late great Franz ‘Rocky’ Rochowansky, a former Chief Rider at the Spanish Riding School of Vienna. Vicky and Enfant arrived on the international stage in 1995 when they won the pas de deux at the European Championships in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, along with Enfant and Carl Hester riding Gershwin. Not only were they technically better than the other six pairings, but their artistic marks were six percent ahead of any of their nearest rivals.

Vicky and Enfant rounded off their season by winning the PSG and Inter I at Britain’s National Championships, and in 1996 were selected onto the Olympic squad.

At the Atlanta Olympic Games they rode alongside Jane Bredin with Cupido, Richard Davison with Askari and Joanna Jackson with Mester Mouse to place eighth.

Enfant was later partnered by Polly Hodges who competed him at the FEI Junior European Championships in 2000 and 2001, and then by Rosie Moreton-Deakin who competed him to Grand Prix before he retired aged 20.

Reporting: British Dressage