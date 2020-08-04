Free webinar: Colic causes and treatments in horses

Share











A webinar on colic hosted by Dr Jenifer Gold is the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Colic is the most common medical cause of death in horses. Understanding Colic: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment Options on August 9 at 7pm EDT will explore the different types of colic, what you can do to help prevent colic in your horse and different treatment considerations.

Gold is a Clinical Associate Professor in Equine Internal Medicine at Washington State University. A graduate of the dual program at Washington State University/Oregon State University, Gold completed her rotating internship in equine medicine and surgery at Mid-Atlantic Equine Medical Center, a three-year residency in Large Animal Internal Medicine at Cornell University and completed a two-year fellowship at Texas A&M in Emergency Medicine and Critical Care.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.

Registrations are open for the August 9 webinar, and previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.