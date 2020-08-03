Free magazine for young riders: Second “mini” issue out

Share











The second issue of Young Rider magazine’s new, free “mini digital” issue is out now.

Aimed at “horse-crazy 8 to 15-year-olds”, the Young Rider Mini Digital August 2020 issue features articles on helping your horse chill out, caring for sweaty tack and sweaty ponies, making your barn safer, and top tips for riding out on the trail.

There’s a coloring in page, puzzles, an advice column (Aunt Appy), a quiz on how much you know about horse behaviour, and a feature on American Cream Draft Horses.

To receive the Young Rider Mini Digital magazine, subscribe here and a link to download the magazine will be sent via email. Those under 13 will need a parent or guardian’s permission. Subscribers will automatically receive a link to download the next editions.