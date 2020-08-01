Second rare zebra foal born at Dallas Zoo

Share











A second Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal has been born at Dallas Zoo in the US this year, following the birth of a foal from a mare named Wanda.

The foal was born late on Thursday, July 23. The sex of the foal has not been ascertained yet, but the youngster weighed in at 68 pounds at a neonate exam earlier this week.

“Mom and baby are both happy and healthy and are enjoying some quiet bonding time behind the scenes,” a zoo spokesman said.

ICYMI Wanda came from the B Bryan Preserve in Point Arena, California, under the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

In January, a colt foal, named Malawa, was born at the zoo.

Hartmann’s zebras are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. The Red List by the International Union for Conservation of Nature is the world’s most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species.

Hartmann’s mountain zebra (Equus zebra ssp. hartmannae) are resident in Angola, Namibia, and South Africa. They are a subspecies of the mountain zebra, which is one of three zebra species.

Unlike other zebra species, Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in small herds, have vertical stripes on their neck and torso and horizontal stripes on their backside, and have a small fold of skin under their chin (called a dewlap). With fewer than 9000 individuals left in the wild, the Hartmann’s mountain zebra faces threats from hunting and habitat loss.

The wild Hartmann’s mountain zebra population suffered a dramatic loss in the early 1980s after extreme droughts. While the species has recovered to more than 30,000 individuals since then, an event similar to the one in the 1980s is increasingly likely under climate change. This could wipe out more than 30 percent of the wild population, making the zoo populations an important back-up for the conservation of the species.