Webinar series to update vets on equine ailments

Share











Britain’s Royal Veterinary College has created a series of live, online equine courses covering a range of horse health topics. Each of the hour-long webinars gives an opportunity for questions and answers with the lecturers, and access to a recording for two weeks.

This new series aims to give equine practitioners the most up-to-date information on a range of common equine ailments, and will provide practical information with case examples. The whole course of webinars can be bought or individual webinars as a “pick and mix” option. The tutors have extensive experience and are appraised of the new evidence and advances in their respective subject areas.

Topics of this series are sarcoids, headshaking, wound management, lameness and the abnormal larynx.

Course tutors Andy Fiske-Jackson and Justin Perkins are both senior lecturers in equine surgery at the Royal Veterinary College.

The first webinar is This horse makes a noise so I’ll have to scope it … help! Decision making with the abnormal larynx, on Wednesday, September 9.

Each webinar will run from 12 noon to 1pm GMT including a 30-minute registration and familiarisation period before the start of the lecture.

The webinars are £30 each or the whole block can be bought for £125. The recorded versions of the webinars will also be available to buy for £20 about two weeks after the completion of all of the live webinars.

» Register here

Webinar topics:

Sarcoids – Decision making and treatment options (Wednesday, September 16)

Are you aware of the full array of sarcoid treatments? Are you aware of the success rates following their use? Do you know which ones to use when?

Equine sarcoids are commonly encountered and can be unpredictable in their response to treatment. Treatments have advanced over the last 5-10 years as has the evidence behind their use. This lecture will detail all the treatments which have been shown to be effective for the different types of sarcoids. A treatment strategy to suit differing budgets and sites of each type of sarcoid will be presented giving delegates all the information to make an informed choice of how to treat them.

Delegates will learn which treatments are most appropriate for each type of sarcoid and what prognosis to give the owner.

Headshaking – A logical approach and assessment of treatment options (Wednesday, September 23)

How can you arrive at a secure diagnosis of headshaking? How can you differentiate the behavioural from the genuine cases? What is the gold standard work up and treatment options?

Headshaking presents a difficult diagnostic dilemma for all equine practitioners. Which cases are behavioural, which have another painful focus and which are genuine trigeminal mediated headshakers? Without a practical definitive test, a careful stepwise process of elimination must be undertaken. This course will take the delegate through that process with case examples. It will also look at the treatment options for trigeminal mediated headshakers.

The course is aimed at equine practitioners looking to advance their knowledge of this difficult subject to equip them with a logical and stepwise approach to headshaking cases.

Effective wound management (Wednesday, September 30)

This webinar will go over the principles of wound healing before covering the latest advances. It will explore techniques to minimise wound breakdown as well as topical therapies (including dressings) that have shown benefits.

The course is aimed at equine practitioners looking to improve their success rates for wound closure and optimise the use of dressings and bandages. Delegates will be shown techniques to minimise the time taken for wounds to heal with an improved cosmetic outcome.

Lameness cases – which leg, which block, management and outcome (Wednesday, October 7)

This webinar will be entirely on the workup and management of a selection of lameness cases. There will be videos of the horses trotting both in a straight line and on the lunge. It will look at lameness detection and the decision on which block(s) to perform. It will also follow the cases through to conclusion with imaging and treatment. Case discussion will be encouraged.

Delegates will test their lameness detection skills and compare how they would work up the case compared to the lecturer. Images will be critiqued and treatment options explored.