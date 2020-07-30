Happy horse course student gives $100K for equine education

Share











A horse owner got so much out of a course on Equine Guelph’s online learning platform TheHorsePortal.ca she was inspired to donate $100,000 to establish an equine education and community outreach endowment.

Sheryl Kerr was impressed with the practicality of the Equine Guelph course and how lessons learned could be directly applied to daily operations. After taking the Horse Care and Welfare course, the National Equine Code of Practice helped Kerr create a Covid-19 response plan for her 150-acre farm and training facility.

“Having learned so much myself from Equine Guelph’s online courses, I know first-hand how much value they bring to the horse community,” Kerr said.

“Our horses deserve the very best, and Equine Guelph has access to the latest advice from experts across a range of topics that are essential for any horse owner -– from beginners to barn owners.

“My hope is that the Kerr Fund for Equine Education and Community Outreach will bring greater awareness for the excellent programs and resources that Equine Guelph has to offer, as well as to inspire others in the horse community to give,” Kerr said.

“Any horse enthusiast can benefit from what Equine Guelph has to offer, and programs like this rely on donations to survive and thrive.”

A portion of the Kerr Fund for Equine Education and Community Outreach will support much-needed ongoing operational funding for the University of Guelph’s not-for-profit centre for the horse owner.

Equine Guelph Director Gayle Ecker expressed gratitude for the donation. “The funding will help us to continue to build our practical and affordable educational programs and industry resources that help improve horse welfare.”

The global reach of Equine Guelph’s programs was recognized recently by Equestrian Canada as the 2019 recipient of their National Health and Welfare Award. Equine Guelph has been a pioneer in the development of evidence-based, award-winning online education since 2002.

Many student testimonials resonate with Kerr’s sentiments, extolling the merits of a wonderful online learning community, the quality of content and expertise of the instructors and guest speakers.