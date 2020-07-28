What happens in the lab? Breeding webinar looks at semen processing

Share











British Breeding’s free webinar series continues this week with a look at semen processing and lab work, with Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services.

Matson will give viewers an inside look at processing fresh and chilled semen and the work that goes on in the laboratory.

He will again be joined by Bart Kools, head stallion man for Paul Schockemöhle’s stud farm.

There is also a competition for a special prize from Blue Chip.

The webinar is on Thursday, July 30, at 7pm (GMT).

Pre-booking is essential. Those registering will receive a link and access code.

» Register here