Para dressage challenge added to Virtual Windsor horse show

Share











The virtual version of the Royal Windsor Horse Show has added a new dressage challenge for classified para-equestrian riders.

The Virtual Windsor RDA Dressage Challenge will take place during the Virtual Windsor Autumn Series 2020, and will be streamed live from September 25 to 27. The class, for which competitors will film their dressage tests at home and submit them online, gives riders the opportunity to get back to competition while remaining socially distanced.

Run in accordance with Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) rules, the challenge, supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, will be free to enter and open to all Classified riders. Judged as one championship section, competitors will select the appropriate test for their grade from a choice of eight (Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 4, Grade 5, Intellectual Disability Walk Only, Intellectual Disability Walk and Trot and Intellectual Disability Canter) and submit a video. The tests will then be judged, with the best scores across all tests taking the top places.

Judging the competition will be RDA Dressage Lead and Judge, John Robinson, who is also a BD List 2A and FEI 4* Para-Dressage Judge.

The Virtual Windsor RDA Dressage Challenge will be broadcast as the highlight of the Virtual Windsor livestream on Friday, September 25, during which the finalists’ rounds will be played and the winners announced. The livestream, which will be available on Facebook, YouTube and the Virtual Windsor website, is free to watch and will remain online to enjoy after the event.

RDA UK Chief Executive Ed Bracher said the association was delighted that the challenge would be part of Virtual Windsor’s Autumn Series. “With so many competitions having been cancelled, this is a great chance for classified riders – whether they are part of RDA or not – to compete nationally. We are grateful to the organisers for including an RDA class and look forward to this becoming a regular fixture in the Virtual Windsor Series.”

Virtual Windsor Show Director Simon Brooks-Ward said the RDA Dressage would be joined by Online Showing, Equitation Jumping and the Pony Club Home International Dressage for the Virtual Windsors Autumn Series.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year, with the Virtual Windsor Series we have embraced the opportunity to provide accessible, high-level competition in a format available to all. The standard of competition at the inaugural Virtual Windsor was extremely high, so we are expecting great things from the Autumn and Winter Series.”

Entries for the Virtual Windsor Autumn Series 2020 open on Friday, August 14, and close on September 4. The show itself will take place as a free‐to-view livestream available on Facebook, YouTube and the Virtual Windsor website across the Show Weekend of September 25 to 27.