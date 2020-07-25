All you need to know about peri-urban horse keeping

Share











Australian equine advocacy group Horse SA has developed a 35-page booklet on the management of horse properties in areas between town and country.

Peri-Urban Horse Keeping in South Australia – Tips for the management of stable yards and small horse properties has been made available free online.

While aimed at South Australian horse owners, equestrians from other areas and countries can benefit from the wealth of knowledge within, relevant to private and professional horse and landowners and managers alike. From design considerations for stables, yards and utility areas, to soil health, water and pest management, the booklet covers everything that is needed to keep a horse, in easily understood language.

Also included are many links to fact sheets and other information.

The booklet was compiled with the help of Julie Fiedler, who left the role of Horse SA Executive Officer in May, and Jeannie Wilksch of Cultivate Design, and funded by the Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges Natural Resources Management (AMLRNRM) Board. Hard copies of the booklet are available at NRM offices.

The electronic copy is available online here.