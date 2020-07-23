Free webinar: Equine ulcer management tips

Share











Licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist Gloria Garland and equine sports therapy provider Cathy McEnroe will about complementary medicine applied to ulcer prevention and management in horses in a Zoom panel discussion hosted by Tigger Montague of whole food supplement supplier BioStar.

The trio will share their tips and answer questions about equine ulcers.

Gloria Garland is a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist with a Masters Degree in Traditional Oriental Medicine. A lifelong horsewoman, Gloria lives, practices and rides in Oakhurst, California, near Yosemite National Park. Her interest in acupuncture and equine Chinese herbal therapy began in 1988 when she sought an alternative (and successful) therapy for her elderly arthritic gelding.

After years of providing individual herbal formulas and acupuncture consultations for veterinarians, horse trainers and owners, Gloria developed Whole Horse Herbs with the goal of bringing complementary herbal medicine to the equine community.

Gloria is a regular contributor to several equine magazines. She teaches hands-on seminars and classes, on the topics of acupressure, herbal medicine and first aid with the goal of empowering horse owners with accurate and useful information and useful equine health care tools.

Cathy McEnroe is a long-time horsewoman who has worked for top show barns as a groom, barn and farm manager, and assistant trainer. She is a certified Sport Therapist and works on horses for well-known thoroughbred racehorse trainers, as well as for show hunter and jumper barns, and dressage horses.

BioStar was born in Tigger Montague’s kitchen in Charlottesville, Virginia — the result of her trying to help a horse overcome crippling inflammation of the bursa that had not responded to any sort of treatment options or therapies.

Before founding BioStar, Montague was a showjumping and eventing rider, before moving the dressage in the late 1980s. She has more than 30 years of experience in the equine and human supplement industry.

The free webinar is on Thursday, July 23rd at 7pm (EDT).

» Register here