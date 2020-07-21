Masterclass in healing wounds in horses offered

Share











The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) is running an online masterclass on wound healing in horses, aimed at veterinarians and vet nurses.

How to heal wounds in horses includes all of the key concepts of wound physiology and introduces new treatment ideas designed to optimise wound healing.

The course gives access to 12 on-demand lectures and three live interactive case discussions, with the opportunity to take part in case-based discussions and troubleshoot problem wounds encountered during the course time.

It has been designed by Dr Patrick J Pollock, who is also a course speaker. He is joined by Dr Dylan A Gorvy (Sweden), Georgie Hollis BSc (GB) and Professor Derek Knottenbelt (Edinburgh).

Aspects of the course include identifying when to use manual, mechanical, biological and other debridement techniques to promote wound healing, understanding and planning when and how to skin graft, identifying and planning mitigation for impediments to wound healing, and the use of new treatment modalities including vacuum-assisted wound healing, and advanced skin reconstruction techniques in the treatment of equine wounds.

The 12 lectures go through all aspects of wound management:

How wounds heal and why they don’t, by Derek Knottenbelt

Debridement – manual and machine, by Dylan Gorvy

Need a little help – using maggots, leaches, and more, by Dylan Gorvy

Making sense of choices for dressings, by Georgie Hollis

The perfect bandage – why do some rub, and how do we prevent it, by Georgie Hollis

Wound immobilisation – casting and other techniques, by Patrick Pollock

When the wound is not simple – recognising the problem wound, by Derek Knottenbelt

Vacuum assisted wound healing – making it work in the field, by Patrick Pollock

Island grafting – indications and techniques, by Derek Knottenbelt

Sheet grafting, by Patrick Pollock

Primary closure – making it stretch, by Dylan Gorvy

NSAIDS and antimicrobials – rational use and novel methods of delivery, by Derek Knottenbelt

The course is on September 24, and costs £65 for BEVA members, and £130 for non-members.

