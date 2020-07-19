Champion equestrian named to IOC executive board

Share











Equestrian and actress Mikee Cojuangco has been named as one of the new members of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board.

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski was elected to the executive board, along with Gerardo Werthein, at the 136th session of the IOC on Friday. They replace Sergey Bubka and Ser Miang Ng.

Cojuangco Jaworski’s addition brings the female representation on the board to one-third. She will serve a five-year term.

Cojuangco Jaworski represented the Philippines in showjumping, and won individual gold and team silver at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, Korea. She also won team jumping gold at the 2005 South East Asian Games in Manila, and was champion of the 2011 FEI World Dressage Challenge (elementary) for FEI Zone 9. In 2010 She was flag bearer at the 2010 Asian Games.

She is currently the president of the Philippines Equestrian Federation.

In the mid-1990s Cojuangco Jaworski was in several movies, a soap opera and also a weekly drama anthology Mikee. She later starred in Do Re Mi which became a cult classic.

Cojuangco Jaworski is a niece of former Philippine President Corazon Cojuangco Aquino, and cousin of actress Kris Aquino and former Philippine President Noynoy Aquino.

Other announcements at the session included the election of five new members: Mrs Maria de la Caridad Colón Ruenes (Cuba); Mrs Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (Croatia); Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud (Saudi Arabia); Mr Battushig Batbold (Mongolia); and Britain’s Sebastian Coe, who is president of World Athletics.

The addition of the five new members brings the total number of IOC Members to 104.

Ser Miang Ng, of Singapore, has been elected a vice-president along with Australian John Coates.