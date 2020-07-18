Equestrian broadcasting company joins FEI stable

Share











Horse sport’s world governing body has joined forces with online equestrian broadcaster ClipMyHorse.TV in a new venture the FEI says will “change the future landscape of the global governing body’s live streaming services to millions of equestrian fans worldwide”.

FEI.TV has traditionally live-streamed all major FEI Series and Championships, with an extensive range of replays, special features and historic events coverage available live and on-demand. Now, subscribers can view coverage of international, national and local equestrian events, with commentary provided in English as well as local languages. They will also have access to the largest archive of equestrian video content and an extensive database of information on athletes and horses.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the organisation was very excited about the new venture, which was the first time it would have an equity stake in a company that will allow it to actively contribute to shaping the narrative around the coverage of equestrian events.

“By bringing together our collective strengths, we can work towards the development of one combined live streaming service that provides high-quality event coverage and a broader range of content to fans,” De Vos said.

FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus said ClipMyHorse.TV’s comprehensive platform and extensive experience with production and streaming services within this sector will allow for an improved viewing experience for FEI.TV customers, while the look and feel of FEI.TV will, for now, stay the same.

“The depth of the combined offering is unique and will provide equestrian fans access to a wide range of events all under one roof, from top international events to local competitions, together with online equestrian magazines, documentaries and other relevant programming,” Straus said.

Currently, the FEI.TV online television platform is providing coverage of past events and special equestrian features free of charge to everyone while live sport is on hold.

ClipMyHorse.TV CEO Markus Detering said the market for streaming services had grown substantially and there had been an exponential rise in online viewing.

“We created the CMH.TV platform in 2007 with the express aim of making horse sport events across the world accessible to fans and followers everywhere and at any time.

“By pooling our resources with the FEI, we will be able to offer equestrian fans a more in-depth and enriching experience that will make the sport even more attractive and to a wider global audience,” Detering said.

ClipMyHorse.TV broadcast more than 800 events around the globe in 2019 alone.