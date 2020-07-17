Day-long symposium focuses on equine nutrition

Share











A one-day online symposium focusing on horse nutrition is being co-hosted in August by Equine Guelph and the Canadian Academy of Veterinary Nutrition.

“The Fuelling Wellness Symposium” gives equine/horse professionals, riders, owners, breeders, trainers, caregivers and other nutrition enthusiasts the chance to learn more about equine nutrition. Guest speakers will cover a variety of equine nutrition topics including a tour through the horse’s unique digestive system, evaluating horse hay and nutritional supplements, assessing a horse’s body condition score, mycotoxins and donkeys and their special dietary needs. Participants will come away from the day with practical tips that they can put into use.

The symposium is on August 15 and costs $C25 to register, but is free for high school students. It is taking place on the last day of the Global Animal Nutrition Summit, organized by the Ontario Veterinary College and Ontario Agricultural College. Those interested in the one-day symposium or in the Summit can find more information and register on the Global Animal Nutrition Summit website.

The Global Animal Nutrition Summit is also hosting a veterinary health care team symposium and a pet professional symposium.

The Ontario Veterinary College and the Ontario Agricultural College teamed up to organize this continuing education event, sponsored by the Global Animal Nutrition Summit’s Diamond Sponsor, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Bronze sponsor, MadBarn.

