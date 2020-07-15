Stallion management webinar focuses on semen collection

Share











The next free webinar in the British Breeding series on stallion management will look at the semen collection process.

Host Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services will explain everything you need to know about the semen collection process, from preparing the AV, collecting from difficult stallions and different ways to collect.

He will be joined by special guest, Bart Kools, renowned head stallion man at Paul Schockemöhle’s stud farm.

During the evening viewers will have the chance to win a £100 voucher for Stallion AI Services redeemable against selected stallions and services available at Stallion AI Services.

The webinar is on July 16, at 7pm (GMT).

Pre-booking is essential. Those registering will receive a link and access code.

» Register here