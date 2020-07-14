Oldenburg foal tops online sale at €81,000

Share











A filly foal by Viva Gold has topped the 2nd Oldenburg Online Elite Foal Auction in Germany, selling for €81,000 ($US92,000; $NZ140,000) at the weekend.

Sale-topper Elitär (Viva Gold / De Niro / Sion) was sold to Denmark. From the famous Elfenblume damline, she was bred by Frauke and Richard Butz from Wardenburg/Lower Saxony. Her dam is the sister of Grand Prix mare Elfenfeuer, ridden by Alice Tarjan (US). Elitär is the second from the Elfenblume damline to top an auction this season.

The next highest priced dressage foal was Vision Vitalis (Vitalis / Sir Donnerhall I / Rubinstein I) who sold for €35,250 ($US40,000; $NZ61,000). She was bred by Alfons Gr. Austing from Damme/Lower Saxony. Vitalis won the Nürnberger Burg-Pokal final in Frankfurt with Isabel Freese.

The top price for the jumper foals was Cornet van’t Roosakker (Cornet Obolensky / Echo van’t Spieveld / Carthago), who sold to Switzerland for €26,000 ($US29,500; $NZ45,000). He was bred by Stud 2000 from Belgium and shown by Lukas Fleming from Hamburg. His granddam, Electra, was successful at 1.60m level with Jos Lansink and Jannika Sprunger. Cornet van’t Roosakker’s direct dam line is the same as top mare Cella, ridden by Britain’s Ben Maher.

The 22 foals sold netted €407,000 ($US462,000; $NZ705,800), with an average price of €18,500 ($US21,000; $NZ32,000). Six of the foals are heading abroad including two to Switzerland, and one each to Denmark, Estonia, Great Britain and Mexico.