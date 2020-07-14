What do donkeys mean to you? Research project aims to find out

Share











A new research project is aiming to learn more about the public perceptions of donkeys in British culture, and is asking for those interested to help out.

Through fun activities and discussions examining the language of popular media, the project “Donkey Discourse: Investigating public perceptions of donkeys in UK/British culture” by The Donkey Sanctuary aims to learn more about how donkeys are represented by the British public. By taking part, people will be making a valuable contribution to the welfare and knowledge surrounding donkeys and the issues that affect them.

It is open to anyone over 18 years old and will give people an opportunity to join one of the focus groups that will gather data on specific topics through online discussions and open-ended questions. The information gathered will help charity understand more about the social status of donkeys in the UK. Contributions will be anonymised and may be used for future conference papers and publications.

Project leader Dr Cara Clancy, Senior Researcher at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “This is a great opportunity to learn more about people’s views of donkeys and how everyday language can affect their welfare. We look forward to hearing from anyone in the UK who wants to take part in our online focus groups.”

The Donkey Sanctuary is the largest equine welfare charity in the world and has nearly 7000 donkeys and mules in its care. Research projects such as this are important to its work and help to ensure it is able to reach even more donkeys and mules in need. The charity is a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care. The charity operates programmes worldwide for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation.

» More information