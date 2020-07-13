Too fat or too thin? Webinar looks at maintaining a healthy weight in horses

Share











The challenges of keeping a horse or pony within a healthy weight range will be discussed during a free webinar this week with a clinical equine nutritionist.

It is part of a series of fortnightly “Welfare Wednesday” webinars hosted by World Horse Welfare.

This week’s webinar is part one of Keeping your horse at a healthy weight throughout the year, on July 15 at 7pm GMT. Clinical equine nutritionist Dr Teresa Hollands and World Horse Welfare’s Head of UK Support Sam Chubbock will discuss the challenges that owners and carers face when trying to keep their much-loved horse or pony within a healthy weight range. The charity cares for horses of all shapes and sizes, with varying nutritional requirements, so understands first-hand the difficulties that owners may face.

Those taking part have the chance to ask questions toward the end of the session.

The first Welfare Wednesday webinar ‘Maintaining your horse’s fitness over summer 2020’, with three-time Olympic medallist Pippa Funnell MBE is available to watch on-demand.