Too fat or too thin? Webinar looks at maintaining a healthy weight in horses
The challenges of keeping a horse or pony within a healthy weight range will be discussed during a free webinar this week with a clinical equine nutritionist.
It is part of a series of fortnightly “Welfare Wednesday” webinars hosted by World Horse Welfare.
This week’s webinar is part one of Keeping your horse at a healthy weight throughout the year, on July 15 at 7pm GMT. Clinical equine nutritionist Dr Teresa Hollands and World Horse Welfare’s Head of UK Support Sam Chubbock will discuss the challenges that owners and carers face when trying to keep their much-loved horse or pony within a healthy weight range. The charity cares for horses of all shapes and sizes, with varying nutritional requirements, so understands first-hand the difficulties that owners may face.
Those taking part have the chance to ask questions toward the end of the session.
Hollands is an internationally renowned clinical equine nutritionist, with more than 30 years in practice. Originally she worked as a multi-species animal nutritionist and has been involved in numerous equine feed advisory committees. She worked for many years with Europe’s largest horse feed manufacturer and now teaches animal nutrition to veterinary medicine and veterinary biosciences students, emphasising the importance of evidence-based practice, client communication, and nutrition as the fifth vital sign at the University of Surrey.
Chubbock has worked at World Horse Welfare since 2002, initially answering the welfare calls before becoming assistant to the Director of UK Welfare and then Head of UK Support. As well as overseeing the UK Support team, Chubbock also works on many of the horse owner advice projects World Horse Welfare runs, such as the Right Weight, Just in Case and Need to Breed initiatives. She has ridden since she was 5 years old and has an NVQ Level 2 in Horse Care and an honours degree in Equine Science and Management.
The first Welfare Wednesday webinar ‘Maintaining your horse’s fitness over summer 2020’, with three-time Olympic medallist Pippa Funnell MBE is available to watch on-demand.