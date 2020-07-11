Elite British sport horse auction goes online

Share











British Breeding is taking its Futurity Elite Auction online for the first time this year in a partnership with ClipMyHorse.TV.

To be held in September 2020, the auction will feature the best Baileys Horse Feeds Futurity series entries of the year in the disciplines of dressage, eventing and showjumping and will promote them to ClipMyHorse’s global audience.

To qualify for auction selection, foals and youngsters must be British bred and must have completed a Futurity evaluation in 2020. Those achieving the highest possible award, the cherished accolade of “Futurity Elite” status, will automatically qualify for auction selection. Those achieving a highly respectable Gold score, with an overall mark of over 8.0, will be pre-selected for final selection at the end of the Futurity season.

To promote the successful auction entries and reach out to potential buyers, British Breeding and ClipMyHorse.TV will cooperate on a weekly broadcast series of highlights from the BB/Baileys Horse Feeds Futurity Evaluations. Video footage will provide a thorough and detailed evaluation of each horse.

The Futurity Elite Online Auction will feature on “auctions.clipmyhorse.tv” alongside established names such as PS Auctions and Hof Kasselmann, which have responded to the Covid-19 crisis by moving their auctions into a purely online environment, with great success.

The auction idea came out of a longstanding relationship between the two organisations which has seen British Breeding events livestreamed via the popular clipmyhorse.tv website. Previous events include the Futurity, Equine Bridge, and the British Breeding Stallion Event.

British Breeding director Jane Marson said online auctions deliver an accessible and convenient way of promoting quality youngsters and connecting breeders, owners, riders and producers from across the world.

Fellow director Dr Eva-Maria Broomer said buyers can bid with confidence, in the knowledge that every young horse or foal for sale has been assessed by a highly experienced, independent international team of evaluators, as well as a veterinarian and a nutritionist.

The new Virtual Futurity has enabled British Breeding team to add several new benefits, including “Futurity for Sale” online listing for all Futurity entries from 2018, 2019 and 2020; a “Futurity Breeders Prize Fund” comprising of a £5 levy from every entry, awarded to the highest scoring entries of each category at the end of the season; and a free “British Breeding Webinar Series” of interviews, stud and yard visits, stallion showcases and discussions of scientific and veterinarian topics.