Webinar: Lameness causes and cures in horses

Farrier and veterinarian Raul Bras hosts the latest weekend webinar in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Bras, a veterinarian at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, will host Hoof Lameness: Understanding Causes and Cures on July 12 at 7pm EST.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics.

Bras graduated from Ross University Veterinary School, completed his clinical year at Auburn University and a surgery internship at Rood & Riddle, and is now a shareholder there. He went on to complete the farrier program at Cornell University and became a Certified Journeyman Farrier. In 2015, Dr. Bras was inducted into the International Equine Veterinarian Hall Of Fame.

Registrations are open for the July 12 webinar, and previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.