Veterinary telemedicine specialists add new equine referral service

Share











An online veterinary service based in Britain has added equine internal medicine virtual referrals to its platform, which is designed to support horse vets amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Virtual Veterinary Specialists (VVS) provides a platform for veterinarians to access specialists on-demand. Its software integrates with diagnostic equipment including webcams, high-resolution digital medical cameras, stethoscope and ECG, allowing diagnostic information to be shared simultaneously and in real-time from the referring vet’s practice directly to the specialist. The specialist is able to see the patient in high resolution, hear the patient’s heart and lung sounds in real-time during auscultation, and to see diagnostics such as the ECG in real-time, as they are recorded.

VSV has added Adele Williams, RCVS & European Specialist in Equine Internal Medicine, to its team to provide the new equine service. Williams graduated from The University of Bristol Veterinary School and completed an equine internship at The RVC, an Equine Internal Medicine residency at The University of Liverpool, and a PhD on asthma in horses at The University of Manchester.

Williams obtained her diploma in equine internal medicine in 2012 and has spent the past 16 years working in both academia and private equine practice in the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

VSV’s Covid-19 pricing for a specialist advice call is £30+vat, and for a written report including imaging and clinical pathology is £40+vat.