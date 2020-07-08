Mare collapses and dies on US cross-country course

Share











Thoroughbred eventing mare Some Like It Hot collapsed and died on the cross-country course of the Winona Horse Trials in Hanoverton, Ohio, at the weekend.

Some Like It Hot was aged 19. She was being ridden by Tamar Lask in the open class event. The combination was last out on the course, and was approaching the ninth fence on the cross-country course when Some Like It Hot collapsed.

An investigation into Some Like It Hot’s death is ongoing and the results will be reported to the USEA’s Safety Committee as part of the USEA Cardiopulmonary Research Study.

Some Like It Hot, whose breeding was unrecorded in USEA records, was owned by Ellie Celarek.

The event was the 35th running of the Winona Horse Trials, and had been postponed from early May because of Covid-19 restrictions.