Free magazine: Young Rider “Mini Digital” edition

Young Rider magazine is offering a new, free “mini digital” issue between its print issues.

Aimed at “horse-crazy 8 to 15-year-olds”, the Summer 2020 magazine includes how-to tips for tack, gear and grooming; an advice column for young riders; bonus fun and games, including a colouring page and a quiz.

To receive the Young Rider Mini Digital magazine, subscribe here and a link to download the magazine will be sent via email. Those under 13 will need a parent or guardian’s permission.