Equine charity urges owners to seek help over welfare concerns

An international animal charity is urging equine owners to seek help as soon as possible if they have welfare problems with their animals.

In one of the latest cases in Britain, a donkey with overgrown hooves has been relinquished into the care of The Donkey Sanctuary after her owner reached out for support.

Jelly’s owners, from north Lincolnshire, contacted The Donkey Sanctuary for help. They reported that Jelly’s behaviour had become challenging, particularly around handling and farrier care, leading to her hooves becoming overgrown. Unable to find a solution, they talked to a Donkey Welfare Adviser, leading to the Donkey Sanctuary making arrangements for Jelly to come into the care of the charity. The charity’s team of Donkey Welfare Advisers work directly with donkey owners in the community to improve welfare and can help prevent issues before they arise.

After being transported to a local holding base, Jelly received veterinary and farrier care before being introduced to her new companion, a donkey called Dolly. Jelly will now have a safe and loving home for life, either in one of the charity’s sanctuaries or in one of its Guardian Homes through The Donkey Sanctuary’s Rehoming Scheme.

During the Covid 19 crisis, The Donkey Sanctuary, like many organisations, has had to make significant changes to the way it operates; but its welfare team has been on hand to provide advice to donkey owners and to support donkeys in critical need of help.

Hannah Bryer, Head of Welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary said: “We know the Covid-19 pandemic has created new challenges for all animal owners and we have been working throughout the crisis to support donkeys and their owners wherever possible. Our welfare team is frequently contacted by owners who are no longer able to care for their donkey due to changes in their personal circumstances.

“During this pandemic many donkey owners have been worried about how they will continue to care for their donkeys if they suffer ill health or changes to their income. We encourage all donkey owners to plan ahead and to seek help as soon as possible if they experience problems,” Bryer said.