Webinar: Stallion management with Tullis Matson

Share











Stallion AI Services founder Tullis Matson takes a look at stallion management in the latest British Breeding webinar.

He will be joined by special guests, including Bart Kools, who runs the stallion barn at Paul Schockemöhle’s stud farm in Germany. Kools will provide insight and comment on stallion management throughout the evening.

Spillers nutritionist Professor Pat Harris will talk about the dietary requirements of stallions, and British showjumper Jamie Gornall will also be talking about featured stallions Cassionato and Christian 25.

Those taking part in the webinar will go into a prize draw for £50 worth of Spillers feed vouchers, a bag of treats, a Spillers white competition numnah (jumping or dressage) and a Spillers cap.

Pre-booking are essential to ain access to this webinar, on July 2 at 7pm (GMT). Once registered, a link and access code will be sent.

» Register here