Horse health webinar recordings offered on-demand

Recordings are being made available on demand of the previous webinars in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

The series of live interactive webinars feature industry experts on horse health topics, and are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.

The next webinar, on July 12, is Hoof Lameness: Understanding Causes and Cures, hosted by Raul Bras of Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital.

Bras graduated from Ross University Veterinary School, completed his clinical year at Auburn University and a surgery internship at Rood & Riddle, and is now a shareholder there. He went on to complete the farrier program at Cornell University and became a Certified Journeyman Farrier. In 2015, Dr. Bras was inducted into the International Equine Veterinarian Hall Of Fame.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on July 12 at 7pm EST.