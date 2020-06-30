Tom O’Mara elected president of US Equestrian Federation

Share











US Equestrian secretary/treasurer Tom O’Mara has been unanimously elected as the organization’s new president from January 2021, taking over from Murray Kessler.

The appointment was announced by the USEF Board of Directors following its mid-year meeting, earlier this week, which was held virtually.

O’Mara will take office at the 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, currently scheduled for January 12-17, in Austin, Texas.

O’Mara has been a member of the Board of Directors for four years, and has served as secretary/treasurer for the past two years. He has been an active part of the hunter/jumper community for many years, where his wife, Liz, daughters Meg, Casey, and Abby, and son T.J., are active competitors. Meg and T.J. are both past winners of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final.

With a professional background as a financial services manager and consultant, O’Mara brought his business acumen to his role on the Board of Directors. He took on the task of heading the Drugs and Medications/Lab Review Task Force, which ultimately led to the transfer of the USEF testing lab to the University of Kentucky. O’Mara has also been active in elevating varsity equestrian as an intercollegiate sport.

Kessler said he was thrilled with the appointment, saying O’Mara was passionate about equestrian sport and is deeply experienced on USEF committees and the board. “He also brings real-world business experience to the position, which I found incredibly important over the past four years. I look forward to Tom building on the great progress made by the organization over the last four years and taking US Equestrian to the next level.“

O’Mara said it was an honour to be elected as president of the USEF. “I believe in the joy of horse sports and am focused on bringing the joy to as many people as we can.

“US Equestrian members know the imprint that the horse has made in their lives. I really believe there are so many more with similar passion for the horse who we will connect with through a variety of new and expanded initiatives. Many have already reached out to me with suggestions and solutions and I look forward to a continued dialogue with members and affiliates about the future of equestrian sport.”