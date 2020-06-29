Free magazine: Special access to racing’s BloodHorse

Share











The June 27 issue of US racing magazine BloodHorse is free for all viewers, and a digital subscription special is also being offered.

It features the results of the Belmont Stakes, won by Tiz the Law; there are breeder, owner and trainer profiles on Twin Creeks Farm, Sackatoga Stable, and Barclay Tagg; a pedigree feature on the influence of Seattle Slew; a look at the leading sires at Royal Ascot, and many other articles.

Digital-only subscriptions to the magazine are also being offered, for $US49 a year.

