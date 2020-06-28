Webinar: The mysteries of the stifle

Share











US veterinarian Dr Melissa King is hosting a free webinar on the stifle joint in horses this weekend.

The stifle joint is one of the most complex parts of equine anatomy, and it is critical to performance and soundness.

In Unraveling The Mystery Of The Stifle — Understanding The Anatomy And Rehabilitation Approaches, King will share her insights on understanding the mechanics of the stifle joint and best practices for the rehabilitation of injuries.

It is the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian, featuring industry experts on horse health topics.

King is an assistant professor and equine sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. After graduating from Colorado State Veterinary School and completing her internship at Rood & Riddle, King began practising with a focus on equine sports medicine. She holds a PhD in Equine Biomechanics and Rehabilitation and co-authored the APTA Orthopedic Section Physical Therapy Examination of the Equine Patient.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on June 28 at 7pm EST.