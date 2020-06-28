Does being a horse rider make you a better person?

Share











A masters degree student is asking for information from equestrians about the development of their moral qualities through taking part in horse sport activities.

As part of his Master Degree Programme at the Catholic University of Brasilia, Alex Titan is asking equestrians Does engaging in equestrian sport develop, beyond physical qualities, the athletes’ moral qualities?

The project is based on two educational theories, one proposed by Benjamin Bloom and one by Pierre Bourdieu, revolving around the personality traits which differentiate equestrian athletes from other athletes. It aims to measure, through previously selected qualities (self-confidence, courage, discipline, zeal), to what extent some moral qualities are developed through the practice of equestrianism.

Titan, who was Sport Competition Manager for Eventing and Para-Dressage at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is asking equestrians to take a survey that should take about 15 minutes to complete. It is available in several languages, and closes on July 31, 2020.