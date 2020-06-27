FEI shuffles championship events amid Covid-19 pandemic

Share











FEI Championship and key events for the 2021 and 2022 seasons have been allocated by the FEI, with the Covid-19 pandemic creating “an extra layer of complexity”.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said under the usual timetable FEI championships of the same discipline were held when they would not clash with Continental and World Championships, so that National Federations do not have the cost of sending teams to major championships in the same year.

“However, in these unprecedented circumstances, the FEI Board has agreed to deviate from this for specific events,” he said. “The pandemic has created an extra layer of complexity for us.”

The events were allocated during the FEI Board’s three-day video-conference meeting this week.

De Vos said some events had been rescheduled but several cancellations had to be made, with more possible before the end of the year. “In order give our community clarity, the FEI will not reopen discussions on any other 2020 Championships. Any further cancellations will not be considered for reallocation or postponement,” he said.

“The Covid-19 situation is still very fluid and no one can be certain of where it will lead us in the weeks and months to come.”

Events cancelled included:

Youth Championships

FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors,

FEI Eventing European Championships for Ponies

FEI Eventing European Championships for Juniors and Young Riders

FEI Jumping European Championship for Young Riders, Juniors & Children

FEI Jumping World Challenge Final 2020

Events postponed to 2021 include the FEI Driving European Championship for Young Drivers, Juniors & Children 2020 in Lamotte-Beuvron (FRA) and the FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles; while discussions are ongoing about the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2020 and the FEI Endurance European Championship for Young Riders & Juniors 2020. The Board postponed allocation of the FEI Endurance World Championships 2022 to its meeting in November to allow for a further review of the bids received from Dubai (UAE), Padise (EST), Riyadh (KSA) and Verona, Isola della Scala (ITA).

The Board decided that organisers whose championships had been cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic were eligible to enter bid processes for future unallocated editions of the Championships even though the deadline for submission of bids had passed.