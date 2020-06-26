Free magazine: Latest Appaloosa Journal offers bonus content

Share











The latest issue of Appaloosa Journal has been made free to view online.

The July-August issue features articles on appaloosa genetic questions, appaloosa racing history, the Chief Joseph Trail Ride, the ApHC’s pandemic response, and MT Appaloosas’ Breeding Program.

It also has extra bonus online-only content, sponsored by Fossil Gate Farms, home of Suchan Ego.

Appaloosa Journal is the official publication of the ApHC, and it is delivered to every member of its association in 62 countries around the world.

» View the magazine here. It can also be downloaded as a PDF.