Huge interest in controversial brumby webinar
A controversial webinar about Australia’s brumbies and their management has been moved to another platform with greater capacity because of the interest in the topic. The presenter of the webinar is proposing aerial culling of the brumbies, which has caused an uproar among wild horse advocates.
Feral horses in the Australian Alps is being presented on July 2 by Professor Don Driscoll, Director of Deakin University’s Centre for Integrative Ecology and immediate past president of the Ecological Society of Australia.
The webinar will run for about an hour including a Q&A segment, and will “explore the integration of science with social science and animal welfare to inform feral horse management”. Questions can be submitted to whollota@bigpond.net.au.
Driscoll says: “The case for urgently removing feral horses from the Australian Alps national parks is now overwhelming. Multiple large datasets show that feral horses damage vegetation structure, degrade stream morphology and drive declines in threatened alpine bog communities. The damage feral horses cause is widespread, with studies from across the alpine national parks demonstrating degradation and declines of native species.
“Evidence that feral horses are the single cause of widespread environmental degradation, even at low densities, and are a threat to many native species justifies their complete removal from the Australian Alps national parks. This could be most efficiently and humanely achieved using aerial culling.”
A recording of the webinar will be made available for those who have missed out on attending because of audience capacity limits.
I question the objectivity of these studies attributing causation to the brumbies
Hmm, actually Europeans are responsible for more widespread, environmental degradation, have eradicated countless local species and are accelerating global warming. They are also an introduced species and I wonder what the professor proposes for us? Unfortunately we have seen similar attitudes in our human history.
What about the deer and pigs?? It is a disgrace that brumbies are targeted when the pigs and deer are creating such havoc! And the lack of management of these pests, wild cates, digs and rabbits all now beyond eradication ! So now to pick on the easy target of brumbies is a disgrace – just so you can be seen to be doing something!
We must demand that the planned cruelty of aerial culling is stopped now! In this day and age to propose this method as the only solution is completely abhorrent and shows man at his worst! No ability to think and act outside the square to solve this problem humanely- just want to take the “easy road” and hire the lowest of the low humans to carry out the dirty work ! Driscoll must be held accountable and made to watch the suffering and cruelty! Disgusting to think that with all the science and technology and veterinary assistance that we cannot find a better way to end an animals life other than to shoot it to death in a hit and miss cull
Poppycock is all about ignorance and greed….
Not only is the evidence of widespread environmental damage attributed to the Brumbies spurious given wild pig and deer damage but the method of “managing” the problem by immediate aerial culling a deporable outrage. These wild horses have been in the parks before they were parks! 1.What Professor,do you propose as Plan B in the face of public outrage at the abject animal cruelty you intend to inflict via aerial culling?. I refer you to the massacre at Guy Fawkes National Park and Singleton Army Base.
2. Given the unsatisfactory management practices of the National Parks to date, what Management plan could you offer to ensure the contination of our highly valued heritage Brumbies within the vast spaces available in the National Parks?
I am asking you to explain how you can justify inflicting such cruelty when in this day and age we have all the technology and advanced use of drugs and veterinary assistance to ensure horses Di not have to suffer horrific deaths. Just look at the photos and video and explain to the world, whose eyes are upon you, how you can live with yourself fur having put this proposal up on the first place ! Here is a letter to all people who condone such cruelty:
“ To all our leaders and the ‘keepers of the future’”
Please can you take a moment to think about the information in this post. It is a sad day when leaders condone great cruelty to animals. History will judge your actions and condemn these actions for showing a lack of compassion, disregard for the people’s will, and also for your lack of initiative to find a better solution!
And there is a better solution.
People understand that wild horses must be managed and not be left to increase their numbers. But social media has the power to spread good and bad messages, horrific accounts, videos and photos of shooting culls. This means your children and grandchildren will be aghast that you allowed such cruelty on your watch when there ARE other solutions available that should be being discussed and implemented! Other countries manage their wild horses humanely and sustainably. New Zealand has in fact been one to look fur better ways :
https://www.wildhorsesandmustangs.com/the-kaimanawa-wild-horses/
There are many different support groups who would take on a combined approach with the government and Parks Victoria to pool funding and assist with a properly organised program to save the existing brumbies from a cruel death by a mass shooting cull. Once a promise is made not to carry out the cull, these groups would all help to work towards establishing a place where a sustainable herd of brumbies could be managed in the future. Such a program is outlined in the New Zealand model. Shooting is a last resort and then must only be fine humanely- there is no way aerial culling can be considered to be humane
If Australia goes ahead with the proposed cull , the horses will suffer horrific deaths! Social media and news coverage will be flooded with the consequences of this cruelty and voters and their children will turn against the government, donators to the RSPCA will stop donating and organisations such as the Veterinary Association will be seen to be complicit in the cruel practices of culling. Please think about the ramifications of such a decision.
I believe there are no horsemen or veterinarians who could support your proposal. Ask any equine veterinarian, like my husband, who will tell you it is hard enough to shoot and kill a domesticated horse with one bullet in the correct place in the forehead – let alone trying this in an aerial cull or even in a trapping yard! Surely you can imagine then how completely IMPOSSIBLE it is to kill every galloping or frenzied horse humanely with one clean shot? No matter how good a shooter is shooting from a helicopter or on the ground, it is incredibly “hit and miss” to find the correct place on the forehead to kill a horse humanely with one bullet! Consequently many bone shattering bullets will be fired into the spine or the shoulder to “drop” a wild horse“. This will inflict horrible suffering and many will be wounded and end up dying a slow, painful death, pregnant mares will abort their unborn foals. The photos and video attached here will confirm this!
In addition, trapping and trucking the horses for 14 hours without feed and water to a knackery is another form of cruelty that needs to be stopped and rethought! If horses must be culled then it has to be done humanely with the least amount of panic and fear – surely in 2020 we can do better?
Australia has traded on the famous “Man From Snowy River” film and images, used tours to entice tourists with the chance of seeing a wild brumby herd in the High Country, printed stamps and coins with WW1 Lighthorse images and “Man From Snowy River” brumby pictures! Surely you do not want to be responsible for the cruelest eradication of these valuable assets to our country – and the last links with our WW1 history and the sacrifices made by our Lighthorse soldiers and their mounts? Surely you will not have the heart to tell your children and grandchildren you so cruelly shot the legendary “Man From Snowy River” herds and also the “Silver Brumby” herds that so many of them have loved reading books about or watching films about?
NO death of an animal should involve unnecessary suffering!
Cruelty can never be condoned by a government or the RSPCA or a Veterinary Association! Such barbaric shooting culls are just not acceptable as a solution to the removal of the brumbies!
Please don’t hide behind your “advisors” and paperwork and hope no one will really know what happens at a cull!
I implore you to:
I. Call a halt to all shooting culls
2. Consult the high country people who REALLY know about the wild herds and create a “Think Tank” where together everyone can pool resources to sort this problem out humanely as other countries have done! Shooting culls are NOT humane!
3. Consider what will be the ramifications of the revulsion that will result from the mishandling of one of our most treasured Aussie icons !
Still in doubt?
Please view this video and make up your own minds if you have the stomach to go ahead with the shooting :
https://www.facebook.com/australianbrumbiesunited/videos/197019884584164/?
And please take the time to look at some photos to convince you, if you still need convincing, of the unacceptable consequences of aerial and ground shooting “hit and miss“ culling! I cannot include them here as they are too upsetting! They show dying horses with many bullets into the spine – mares aborting their unborn foals as they die an unnecessarily frightening, painful and horrific death
Please DO something immediately to abandon your proposal and stop this cruelty! “ . Rest assured the videos and photos of any cull will be listed for the world to see and condemn !
Yours sincerely
Andrea Turner
Unfortunately the gentleman concerned cannot have any true environmental or scientific credentials. I write from the UK where we specifically use horses in order to maintain and preserve our environments in justice manner. In addition to this these horses have lived in this environment for over 200 years should they have destroyed the environment they would no longer exist. Therefore it is the logical conclusion that this man is a fraud he is being paid to say this by the corrupt government officials who are dropping 1080 on the parks to kill end of every living animal and all the birds of prey they have also looked at all the koala habitat they have shot the kangaroos so now they turn their eyes to the beautiful brumbies.
It won’t be long before her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is made aware.
All environmental scientific and naturalist communities worldwide have their eyes on Australia at the moment.
It is obvious that government officials are corrupt.
people have no morals and no standing within the environmental scientific community are putting their name to this. There is no excuse for cruelty.Here in the UK we specifically and actively use horses wild horses in the conservation and preservation of Alpine flora and fauna are and places of special scientific interest which are protected by law. The horses actively maintain nurture and enrich the environment It has been scientifically and environmentally Provan. We in the UK therefore export horses for this specific purpose worldwide.
The action therefore has no scientific or environmental basis it needs to be stopped immediately. Dropping 1080 to kill every living being is not environmentally friendly no it’s shooting all the kangaroos or logging the koala is trees and now turning your gun sites to the brumbies.
AUSTRALIA THE WORLD IS WATCHING YOU
Mrs H Paice UK