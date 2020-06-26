Huge interest in controversial brumby webinar

Share











A controversial webinar about Australia’s brumbies and their management has been moved to another platform with greater capacity because of the interest in the topic. The presenter of the webinar is proposing aerial culling of the brumbies, which has caused an uproar among wild horse advocates.

Feral horses in the Australian Alps is being presented on July 2 by Professor Don Driscoll, Director of Deakin University’s Centre for Integrative Ecology and immediate past president of the Ecological Society of Australia.

The webinar will run for about an hour including a Q&A segment, and will “explore the integration of science with social science and animal welfare to inform feral horse management”. Questions can be submitted to whollota@bigpond.net.au.

Driscoll says: “The case for urgently removing feral horses from the Australian Alps national parks is now overwhelming. Multiple large datasets show that feral horses damage vegetation structure, degrade stream morphology and drive declines in threatened alpine bog communities. The damage feral horses cause is widespread, with studies from across the alpine national parks demonstrating degradation and declines of native species.

“Evidence that feral horses are the single cause of widespread environmental degradation, even at low densities, and are a threat to many native species justifies their complete removal from the Australian Alps national parks. This could be most efficiently and humanely achieved using aerial culling.”

A recording of the webinar will be made available for those who have missed out on attending because of audience capacity limits.

