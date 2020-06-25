Global pandemic expected to cost FEI $US28m in revenues

Share











Despite losing revenues of more than $US28 million ($NZ44m) this year, the FEI is predicting a loss of just $US8.7 million for 2020.

The estimated figures were revealed as the FEI’s Chief Financial Officer presented a revised budget at the organisation’s board meeting being held via videoconferencing this week. In opening the meeting, president Ingmar De Vos said the Board had a big responsibility, with a lot of discussions and decisions which would have a big impact on the sport. “Our collective role is to do the right thing and ensure that the head takes the lead over the heart.

“In these unprecedented times, there are many different interests at play, but we must remain united behind the decisions we make together for the sport as a whole and the safety of the community,” De Vos said.

Overall, 3352 events had been cancelled worldwide, with 2953 directly attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. This amounted to about 50% of the competitions scheduled for this year, with more cancellations expected in the future. Reining and Para-driving experienced a 100% rate of cancellation, followed by 82% for Vaulting and 75% for Driving while the other disciplines were around 40-50%.

The estimated CHF 26,620,000 ($US28m; $NZ44m) reduction in revenue did not include the IOC contribution normally distributed in an Olympic year. It was offset by a rigorous reduction in total expenses of CHF20.8m ($US21.9), including temporary unemployment measures for FEI staff as well as the postponement or cancellation of all non-essential projects. Staff at FEI headquarters had also undertaken a rigorous review of budget and expenditure, resulting in savings of CHF 6.5m ($US6.8m).