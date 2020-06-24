Webinar: Managing young sport horses

Share











A panel discussion and Q&A on Managing Young Sport Horses with FEI trainers and competitors Skyeler Voss, JJ Tate, and Allison Kavey is taking place on June 23rd at 7pm EDT.



They will share their tips and answer questions about equine management of the young sport horse.

Hosted by equine nutrition specialist Tigger Montague, from BioStar Whole Food Supplements, the session will look at the best training program for young horses, how much work is enough, and the best way to feed a growing athlete.

» Register here