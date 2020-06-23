Free issue of “Hoofbeats” magazine offered to readers

Share











A popular Australian equestrian magazine has released its June-July issue as a digital version because of Covid-19 restrictions, and is offering it for free to all readers.

The latest issue of Hoofbeats features articles on virtual events, how horses help in times of isolation, euthanasia, and African horse sickness. The issue’s horsemanship related articles include a look at riding contact (Heavy or light: What is the ideal?), bringing the rider back into work, the truth about vices, virtual events, and more.

There are also articles on going solar with your horse operation, “green” weed control, and an interview with dressage rider Hayley Beresford.

To receive the free issue, sign up online via email or add your details to the form at the right of the site’s home page. A link to the publication will be emailed.