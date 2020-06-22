Equine charities share in £1 million grant scheme

Share











A new award scheme for charities is giving equine organisations the chance to receive part of a million-pound grant pool.

Created by SEIB Insurance Brokers’ parent company Ecclesiastical Insurance, the Movement for Good awards were launched last month with £1000 donations to 500 charities nominated by the public. In the next round of funding, there are 10 grants of £50,000 available. #movementforgood

Equine groups receiving £1000 donations included World Horse Welfare, Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue Company, and the Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning CIO.

Applications for the £50,000 grants are open to eligible charities registered in the UK and Republic of Ireland with an income of less than £5 million, which support a cause that communities care about, such as the advancement of education and skills; citizenship or community development; or arts, culture or heritage.

The £50,000 awards opened last Monday and close on Friday, July 24. Award winners will be announced in late September.



Ecclesiastical Group CEO Mark Hews said: “The coronavirus is having a major impact on charities and many are facing financial difficulties. Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1000 can make a real difference.”

SEIB Chief Executive Officer Barry Fehler said the awards had come at a time when they are so very needed. “As we all know, in the current climate many charities are really struggling.”

SEIB works closely with the charitable sector and insures many charities and not-for-profit organisations. Whilst SEIB is an independent broker, the company is owned by the Ecclesiastical Insurance Group that is in turn owned by the charity Allchurches Trust.

» £50,000 grant application information