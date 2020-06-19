Webinar: Trainer explains next-generation horsemanship

Share











Reach Out to Horses founder Anna Twinney is hosting a free webinar to mark the launch of her latest book, Beyond the Barn: Exploring the Next Generation of Horsemanship.

At the webinar on June 25 (6pm MDT), Anna will read a special excerpt from the book, share additional hints and tips crucial to equine and human relationships, and give viewers the chance to ask questions.

In Beyond the Barn, Anna diverges from structured systems into intuitive horsemanship and demonstrates how control and compliance once ruled, but now can evolve into gentle communication and collaboration.

Those taking part in the webinar can also be in to win a copy of the book.

Register here