Webinar: Ollie Townend on breeding eventing horses

A dose of Ramiro B frozen semen is up for grabs in the next British Breeding webinar, which is focusing on eventing horses.

The Live Eventing Stallion Show, on Thursday, June 18 at 7pm (GMT) features leading rider Oliver Townend, who will talk with Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services about breeding eventing horses. Nina Barbour, the breeder of the late Ramiro B, is a special guest. Ramiro B died in 2018 at the age of 24.

The evening will include a look at some of the top eventing sires standing at Stallion AI Services and will include opportunities for a Q&As.

The prize draw for the Ramiro B semen will take place after the close of the webinar and the winner will be announced the following morning.

Those wishing to take part need to pre-book for the webinar, after which a link and access code will be sent.