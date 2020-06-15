Oldenburg dressage horse tops sale at $594,000

Share











A four-year-old son of Morricone I has topped the third annual Oldenburg sale in Germany, which was held online this year.

Mister Universe (Morricone I / San Amour I / Fürst Heinrich) was sold for €340,000 ($NZ594,000; $US382,000) to buyers from Switzerland. The youngster was described as “strong moving with a charming character and wonderful temperament”. He was bred from the Cileste damline by Dr Gisa Löwe from Meyenburg/Brandenburg and exhibited by Damil Dressage from Sprockhövel/North Rhine-Westphalia.

Mister Universe’s dam, champion mare Chere Amie, is the sister of Rubin De Luxe/Intermediaire I with Ulf-Peter König. Third dam Cileste II is a sister of Donner Hit. It is the second year that a son of Morricone I, Oldenburg’s champion stallion, has topped the sale at Vechta.

The sale of sport horses averaged about €35,500 ($NZ62,000; $US40,000), with 28 selling for a total of €1 million ($NZ1.7m; $US1.1m). Eleven were sold internationally, including the sale topper, with two heading to the USA and one each to Belgium, Denmark, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Panama, Poland, Sweden, and Spain.

The filly Imagination (Imposantos / Fürst Romancier / De Niro) topped the foal collection, selling for €133,750 ($NZ233,800; $US150,300) to a leading dressage stable. The filly from the famous Elfenblume dam line was bred and exhibited by Wilfried Fleming from Löningen/Lower Saxony.

Among the jumping foals, the filly Christie’s (Chacco-Blue / Lancer III / Acord II / Polydor) bred and exhibited by Jens Pax of Bad Iburg/Lower Saxony sold to the USA for €28,500 ($NZ49,800; $US32,000).

The second top price was the eyecatching Lord Weihaiwej (Lord Pezi / Ustinov / Contender / Capitol I) bred and exhibited by Arndt Schwierking from Barver/Lower Saxony, who sold to German buyers for €27,500 ($NZ48,000; $US31,000). His granddam Columbia is the sister of five grand prix horses, including the 1.60m mare Quapitale du Lavoir under Morgan Bardot.

The 38 auctioned foals generated total sales of almost €600,000 ($NZ1 million; $US674,000), with an average of about €15,700 ($NZ27,500; $US18,000). Thirteen were sold outside Germany, including four to the US, three to Switzerland, and one each to Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Russia and Sweden.