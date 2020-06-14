Wednesday webinars to cover a range of equine topics

Share











Leading eventer Pippa Funnell is among the speakers at the first of a series of educational webinars for horse owners, launching this week by World Horse Welfare.

The “Welfare Wednesday” conversational webinars aim to cover a range of relevant topics and will run throughout the year. They’re aimed at all levels, from professional riders, to amateurs, hackers, and carers — or anyone who just loves horses.

The first conversation – “Maintaining your horse’s fitness over summer 2020” – is taking place on Wednesday, June 17 from 7pm until about (GMT) and will be hosted by World Horse Welfare Chief Executive Roly Owers. Pippa Funnell and Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre Centre Manager Adam Cummins will be live for around an hour to provide advice and guidance on everything from bringing a horse back into work, assessing the fitness of your horse and creating a fitness plan, as well as how to taper a horse’s workload should you need to reduce their level of work.

Those taking part will be able to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end. All webinars will be recorded and available on the charity’s website for later viewing.

» Register here