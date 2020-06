Share











The latest issue of Desert Heritage is available free online.

This issue includes a feature on arabian mares in Arabic literature and Bedouin folklore, articles on El Amin Stud in Cairo and breeding arabian horses in Albania, a feature on equine artist Jill Vanstone, Ansata Bink Bukra, the work of Judy and Kim Nordqvist, and more.

» Go here to read the magazine.