US Equestrian adds support to #BlackoutTuesday

Horse sport’s governing body in the USA, US Equestrian says it is “energized by the overwhelming amount of support from this community for Black equestrians and your desire for us to do more” after it participated in #BlackoutTuesday.

“We are committed to listening and learning from you. We hear you. We stand with you. We can and will do better. Black lives matter,” US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney said.

He said the organisation stood firmly against racism and discrimination of any kind. “We believe it is important to be very clear: Black lives matter to US Equestrian.”

Moroney said US Equestrian said it was taking further steps to educate staff and create a more inclusive and diverse community for all staff and participants. Every employee will be required to take diversity and Inclusion training, as well as unconscious bias training, each year.

It has also shared an array of resources for the equestrian community.

Moroney said the implementation of a US Equestrian Diversity and Inclusion Commitment Statement and Action Plan was under way. The organisation would also increase comunication to members on its commitment to do its part to fight against racism. “We know we cannot do this alone, but we can – and will – do our part.”