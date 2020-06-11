Put your best hat forward for “Royal Ascot at home”

Share











Ascot Racecourse has made a £100,000 donation to be split between four frontline charities in Britain to launch its #StyledWithThanks charity appeal.

The donation is being split between the National Emergencies Trust Relief Fund, NHS Charities Together, The Care Workers Charity and the Berkshire Community Foundation Coronavirus Fund.

This year, Royal Ascot 2020, from June 16 to 20, will take place behind closed doors for the first time in the event’s history. But fans across the globe are being encouraged to take part by dressing up as part of the racecourse’s wider ‘Royal Ascot At Home’ campaign, and wear a hat – whether it is a ladies’ hat or a men’s top hat, panama, trilby or other racing hat – before sharing a photo on social media using the campaign hashtags #StyledWithThanks and #RoyalAscot.

Participants are being encouraged to donate £5 to the campaign fundraising page, share their outfit photo and tell their friends to do the same, helping to spread the #StyledWithThanks message in recognition of those working on the frontline of the global Covid-19 crisis.

Prizes will be given for the most Elegant, Original and Uplifting outfits across the week with a panel of fashion industry judges selecting the winners. Prizes include Royal Ascot 2021 tickets alongside a lunch for two at Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social with a bottle of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage, an Afternoon Tea and Tiara Experience for two at the House of Garrard’s flagship boutique in London, and a Longines timepiece.

Photos posted using the campaign hashtags will be turned into a giant rainbow mosaic image tribute which will become a permanent installation at Ascot Racecourse.

Ascot has also invited British milliners to design and create a hat following a rainbow theme, in line with the nation’s adoption of the rainbow image.

In partnership with the British Hat Guild and the wider millinery world, the designs will be auctioned online during Royal Ascot with all money raised being added to the fund.

Ascot is also partnering with several key British designers who will be sketching illustrations of their dream Royal Ascot outfits. These illustrations will be released in the run-up to the event to inspire people at home when planning their #StyledWithThanks outfits.

There will be a dedicated hub on the Ascot website with all relevant Royal Ascot At Home information such as how to download virtual race programmes – in the same iconic format as the regular printed versions – recipe cards, quizzes, activity packs, archive video and imagery, and much more to keep everyone entertained across the week.