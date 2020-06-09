Online stallion tour features leading Irish Olympian

Share











The latest British Breeding webinar looks at the showjumping stallions at Stallion AI Services and is offering those attending the chance to win a free dose of frozen semen from Je T’aime Flamenco.

Leading Irish Olympic showjumper Billy Twomey will be interviewed by Tullis Manson of Stallion AI Services at the free webinar, on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm (GMT). Twomey has also featured on Nations Cup teams, is the current rider of Chat Botte ED and rode both Je T’aime Flamenco and Luidam to huge success.

The lineup of stallions includes Chat Botte ED, Luidam, Ashdale Legend, Whin Whin, Magic Quality, Casco Bay, Arko III and Big Star. The stallions will be out in the arena and Ashdale Legend will be ridden during the evening.

The prize draw for thew Je T’aime Flamenco semen will take place after the close of the webinar and the winner will be announced the following morning.

Those wishing to take part need to pre-book for the webinar, after which a link and access code will be sent.