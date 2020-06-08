One health, one world: Vital role of working equines emphasised

Share











The vital role of working equines in the environmental future of humans, animals and the planet has been highlighted in a video released on Environment Day.

Created by World Horse Welfare and The Donkey Sanctuary, the video outlines the “One Health” concept, and how improving the lives of equines can better prepare and mitigate the effects of climate change and improve the lives of people.

“Now more than ever we must recognise and act on the direct links between the environment, human and animal health, and human and animal welfare. Only by recognising how important this partnership is – and protecting it – will we, together, have one health, one welfare and one planet,” World Horse Welfare said.

“Today we are all in no doubt that there is One Health and One World. Recent climate and human health events show the consequences of business as usual. We recognise our partnership with animals and the planet needs to be rebalanced.”

The two equine charities are pushing for working animals to get the recognition they deserve in national and international policy. “Together we can make a change for the better.”

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year, and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.