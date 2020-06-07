Online conference gives equine students chance to share research

Share











An online conference for equine students next month will provide an opportunity for individuals to present research undertaken as part of their equine studies.

Sharing key research findings often represents the pinnacle of a student’s academic training but this year, the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the cancellation of numerous events which would traditionally have represented the natural forum for showcasing results.

The inaugural day-long UK Equine Student Conference 2020 on July 15 is the brainchild of Dr David Marlin, along with Dr Jane Williams from Hartpury University, Dr Roberta Ferro De Godoy, from Writtle University College and Lorna Cameron from University Centre Sparsholt.

The initiative has quickly gained the support of lecturers from all the main institutes offering equine courses, as well as attracting the attention of several of high-profile sponsors. The sponsor lineup so far includes Alltech, Science Supplements, Haygain, The Pure Feed Company, University of Edinburgh, Writtle University College, Hartpury University, University Centre Sparsholt, Arioneo, Equestic and Cryochaps.

The sponsorship has enabled the event to go ahead with a minimum cost to those taking part, with the early-bird price for a ticket, either as a presenter or a delegate, is only £5.

The online event, which runs from 10am to 5pm (UK, GMT+1) comprises both oral and poster presentations in undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Two prizes will be awarded in each category.

The conference is open to any student studying in the UK in 2018-2019 or 2019-2020, who has not previously presented their research – regardless of whether they are now living in the UK or isolating overseas. In addition, anyone with an interest in equine science is invited to attend the conference on a delegate basis.

Dr David Marlin said that many students had missed out on the opportunity to present their findings at a conference, “so we felt compelled to try and create something as close as possible to a physical conference setting, in line with the current requirements to adhere to social distancing measures.

“I’m extremely grateful to the sponsors who have come forward to support this venture, especially since we appreciate that this is also a difficult time for many businesses.”

Early-bird tickets are available at £5 until June 15, thereafter tickets are £10.

